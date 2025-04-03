Invesco Stock: Is IVZ Underperforming the Financial Sector?

Atlanta-based Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) is a global investment management company dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial goals. With a market cap of $6.8 billion, the firm offers a diverse range of investment solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, and private funds, catering to retail, institutional, and high-net-worth clients worldwide.

Companies worth between $2 billion to $10 billion are generally described as "mid-cap stocks," and Invesco fits right into that category, underscoring its significant presence in the asset management industry. With a commitment to innovation and client success, Invesco continues to deliver tailored investment strategies across equity, fixed income, and alternative markets.

Despite its notable strengths, Invesco’s stock prices have plummeted 19.7% from its two-year high of 19.55 touched on Jan. 30. Meanwhile, IVZ has dropped 11.1% over the past three months, significantly underperforming the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 4% gains during the same time frame.

Invesco’s performance has remained grim over the longer term as well. IVZ stock has plunged 11.8% over the past six months and 4.7% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind XLF’s 11.2% gains over the past six months and 20.4% surge over the past year.

To confirm the recent downturn, IVZ stock has traded consistently below its 50-day moving average since February and below its 200-day moving average since the start of March.

Invesco’s stock prices soared nearly 9% after the release of its impressive Q4 results on Jan. 28. The company recorded $25.6 billion in net long-term inflows during the quarter, giving a notable boost to its AUM. Meanwhile, the company significantly reduced its operating expenses leading to margin expansion. During the quarter, Invesco’s topline increased 5.1% year-over-year to $1.6 billion, which surpassed the Street's expectations. Furthermore, its adjusted net income surged 18.8% year-over-year to $237.3 and its adjusted EPS of $0.55 surpassed the consensus estimates by 6.1%, boosting investor confidence.

While Invesco has underperformed its peer Franklin Resources, Inc.’s (BEN) 2.2% dip over the past six months, it has significantly outperformed Franklin's 28.8% decline over the past year.

However, analysts remain cautious about the stock’s longer-term prospects. Among the 18 analysts covering the IVZ stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” Its mean price target of $19.59 suggests a 24.9% upside potential from current price levels.

