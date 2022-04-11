Markets
Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 16.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (Symbol: CSD) shows an impressive 16.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (Symbol: AIRC), which makes up 4.61% of the Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (Symbol: CSD), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,070,438 worth of AIRC, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AIRC:

AIRC — last trade: $53.65 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/16/2022 Ann Sperling Director 758 $52.67 $39,925
02/18/2022 John D. Rayis Director 500 $51.44 $25,720
02/28/2022 Thomas N. Bohjalian Director 2,000 $51.65 $103,300
03/01/2022 John D. Rayis Director 500 $50.52 $25,261
03/11/2022 Devin Ignatius Murphy Director 2,000 $52.45 $104,900

And IAA Inc (Symbol: IAA), the #14 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (Symbol: CSD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,343,842 worth of IAA, which represents approximately 3.52% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at IAA is detailed in the table below:

IAA — last trade: $37.64 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/16/2022 Peter Kamin Director 110,000 $35.76 $3,933,700
02/18/2022 Peter Kamin Director 142,100 $35.56 $5,053,381
03/01/2022 Peter Kamin Director 4,000 $35.95 $143,800
02/23/2022 Peter Kamin Director 47,000 $34.75 $1,633,140
03/07/2022 John W. Kett Chief Executive Officer 5,000 $32.28 $161,402
03/07/2022 Peter Kamin Director 44,000 $34.09 $1,499,800
03/08/2022 Peter Kamin Director 3,000 $31.93 $95,790

