Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 16.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (Symbol: CSD) shows an impressive 16.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Apartment Income REIT Corp (Symbol: AIRC), which makes up 4.61% of the Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (Symbol: CSD), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,070,438 worth of AIRC, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AIRC:
AIRC — last trade: $53.65 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/16/2022
|Ann Sperling
|Director
|758
|$52.67
|$39,925
|02/18/2022
|John D. Rayis
|Director
|500
|$51.44
|$25,720
|02/28/2022
|Thomas N. Bohjalian
|Director
|2,000
|$51.65
|$103,300
|03/01/2022
|John D. Rayis
|Director
|500
|$50.52
|$25,261
|03/11/2022
|Devin Ignatius Murphy
|Director
|2,000
|$52.45
|$104,900
And IAA Inc (Symbol: IAA), the #14 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (Symbol: CSD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,343,842 worth of IAA, which represents approximately 3.52% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at IAA is detailed in the table below:
IAA — last trade: $37.64 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/16/2022
|Peter Kamin
|Director
|110,000
|$35.76
|$3,933,700
|02/18/2022
|Peter Kamin
|Director
|142,100
|$35.56
|$5,053,381
|03/01/2022
|Peter Kamin
|Director
|4,000
|$35.95
|$143,800
|02/23/2022
|Peter Kamin
|Director
|47,000
|$34.75
|$1,633,140
|03/07/2022
|John W. Kett
|Chief Executive Officer
|5,000
|$32.28
|$161,402
|03/07/2022
|Peter Kamin
|Director
|44,000
|$34.09
|$1,499,800
|03/08/2022
|Peter Kamin
|Director
|3,000
|$31.93
|$95,790
