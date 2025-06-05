Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum (XSMO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (Symbol: XSMO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.80, changing hands as low as $65.41 per share. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XSMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XSMO's low point in its 52 week range is $53.89 per share, with $74.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.74.



