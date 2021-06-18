Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.7%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (Symbol: PSCF) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC), which makes up 1.61% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (Symbol: PSCF), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $898,088 worth of ADC, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ADC:
ADC — last trade: $70.66 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/23/2021
|Greg Lehmkuhl
|Director
|300
|$62.93
|$18,879
|02/23/2021
|John Rakolta Jr.
|Director
|19,525
|$63.63
|$1,242,411
|03/02/2021
|John Rakolta Jr.
|Director
|10,000
|$63.50
|$635,000
|03/02/2021
|Simon Leopold
|CFO, EVP & Secretary
|2,000
|$63.75
|$127,500
|03/02/2021
|Joey Agree
|President & CEO
|7,870
|$63.61
|$500,611
|03/03/2021
|John Rakolta Jr.
|Director
|10,000
|$62.73
|$627,300
|03/03/2021
|Craig Erlich
|Chief Operating Officer
|2,000
|$63.74
|$127,480
|03/02/2021
|Richard Agree
|Executive Chairman of Board
|10,000
|$63.77
|$637,700
And B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY), the #101 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (Symbol: PSCF), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $250,774 worth of RILY, which represents approximately 0.45% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RILY is detailed in the table below:
RILY — last trade: $69.43 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/13/2021
|Kenneth M. Young
|President
|1,600
|$46.00
|$73,600
|01/13/2021
|Bryant R. Riley
|Chairman and Co-CEO
|100,000
|$46.00
|$4,600,000
|01/13/2021
|Randall E. Paulson
|Director
|10,000
|$46.00
|$460,000
|01/13/2021
|Thomas J. /ADV Kelleher
|Co-CEO
|10,000
|$46.00
|$460,000
|01/22/2021
|Bryant R. Riley
|Chairman and Co-CEO
|10,000
|$47.41
|$474,120
|01/25/2021
|Michael Joseph Sheldon
|Director
|2,089
|$48.95
|$102,257
|01/27/2021
|Bryant R. Riley
|Chairman and Co-CEO
|12,000
|$48.13
|$577,552
|01/28/2021
|Bryant R. Riley
|Chairman and Co-CEO
|18,000
|$48.53
|$873,576
|01/29/2021
|Bryant R. Riley
|Chairman and Co-CEO
|1,500
|$48.25
|$72,370
|05/06/2021
|Andrew Moore
|CEO B. Riley Securities, Inc.
|5,000
|$67.68
|$338,424
|06/07/2021
|Bryant R. Riley
|Chairman and Co-CEO
|33,316
|$66.91
|$2,229,285
