Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.7%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (Symbol: PSCF) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC), which makes up 1.61% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (Symbol: PSCF), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $898,088 worth of ADC, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ADC:

ADC — last trade: $70.66 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/23/2021 Greg Lehmkuhl Director 300 $62.93 $18,879 02/23/2021 John Rakolta Jr. Director 19,525 $63.63 $1,242,411 03/02/2021 John Rakolta Jr. Director 10,000 $63.50 $635,000 03/02/2021 Simon Leopold CFO, EVP & Secretary 2,000 $63.75 $127,500 03/02/2021 Joey Agree President & CEO 7,870 $63.61 $500,611 03/03/2021 John Rakolta Jr. Director 10,000 $62.73 $627,300 03/03/2021 Craig Erlich Chief Operating Officer 2,000 $63.74 $127,480 03/02/2021 Richard Agree Executive Chairman of Board 10,000 $63.77 $637,700

And B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY), the #101 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (Symbol: PSCF), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $250,774 worth of RILY, which represents approximately 0.45% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RILY is detailed in the table below:

RILY — last trade: $69.43 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/13/2021 Kenneth M. Young President 1,600 $46.00 $73,600 01/13/2021 Bryant R. Riley Chairman and Co-CEO 100,000 $46.00 $4,600,000 01/13/2021 Randall E. Paulson Director 10,000 $46.00 $460,000 01/13/2021 Thomas J. /ADV Kelleher Co-CEO 10,000 $46.00 $460,000 01/22/2021 Bryant R. Riley Chairman and Co-CEO 10,000 $47.41 $474,120 01/25/2021 Michael Joseph Sheldon Director 2,089 $48.95 $102,257 01/27/2021 Bryant R. Riley Chairman and Co-CEO 12,000 $48.13 $577,552 01/28/2021 Bryant R. Riley Chairman and Co-CEO 18,000 $48.53 $873,576 01/29/2021 Bryant R. Riley Chairman and Co-CEO 1,500 $48.25 $72,370 05/06/2021 Andrew Moore CEO B. Riley Securities, Inc. 5,000 $67.68 $338,424 06/07/2021 Bryant R. Riley Chairman and Co-CEO 33,316 $66.91 $2,229,285

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.