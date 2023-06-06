Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue (RWJ) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (Symbol: RWJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $110.95, changing hands as high as $111.94 per share. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RWJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RWJ's low point in its 52 week range is $95.76 per share, with $127.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $111.91.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.