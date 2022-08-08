Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue (RWJ) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (Symbol: RWJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $116.89, changing hands as high as $117.03 per share. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RWJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RWJ's low point in its 52 week range is $99.59 per share, with $131.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $115.65.

