Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.5%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (Symbol: RWJ) shows an impressive 11.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), which makes up 0.95% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (Symbol: RWJ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $14,727,677 worth of VFC, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VFC:
VFC — last trade: $18.70 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/13/2024
|Richard Carucci
|Director
|25,000
|$13.78
|$344,495
|06/10/2024
|Bracken Darrell
|President & Chief Exec Officer
|75,200
|$13.26
|$997,408
|08/22/2024
|Richard Carucci
|Director
|15,000
|$16.70
|$250,500
And Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), the #32 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (Symbol: RWJ), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,672,433 worth of AAP, which represents approximately 0.50% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AAP is detailed in the table below:
AAP — last trade: $41.43 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/18/2024
|Carla Jean Bailo
|Director
|310
|$81.19
|$25,168
|03/19/2024
|Brent Windom
|Director
|2,617
|$83.00
|$217,211
|03/27/2024
|Brent Windom
|Director
|4,700
|$85.34
|$401,098
|06/03/2024
|Kristen L. Soler
|EVP, Chief HR Officer
|450
|$67.00
|$30,150
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
CRDD Videos
VISN Split History
CAKE Next Dividend Date
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.