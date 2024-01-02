Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.1%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (Symbol: RWJ) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

United Natural Foods Inc. (Symbol: UNFI), which makes up 2.37% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (Symbol: RWJ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $35,554,980 worth of UNFI, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UNFI:

UNFI — last trade: $16.23 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/04/2023 J. Alexander Douglas Jr. Chief Executive Officer 11,265 $13.32 $150,050 10/05/2023 John W. Howard CFO 5,490 $13.68 $75,103

And Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE), the #86 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (Symbol: RWJ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,100,520 worth of GPRE, which represents approximately 0.27% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GPRE is detailed in the table below:

GPRE — last trade: $25.22 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/08/2023 James D. Anderson Director 2,500 $23.20 $58,000 12/08/2023 Todd A. Becker President and CEO 5,419 $23.08 $125,071 12/11/2023 Todd A. Becker President and CEO 960 $24.68 $23,693

