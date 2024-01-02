Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.1%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (Symbol: RWJ) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
United Natural Foods Inc. (Symbol: UNFI), which makes up 2.37% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (Symbol: RWJ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $35,554,980 worth of UNFI, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UNFI:
UNFI — last trade: $16.23 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/04/2023
|J. Alexander Douglas Jr.
|Chief Executive Officer
|11,265
|$13.32
|$150,050
|10/05/2023
|John W. Howard
|CFO
|5,490
|$13.68
|$75,103
And Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE), the #86 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (Symbol: RWJ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,100,520 worth of GPRE, which represents approximately 0.27% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GPRE is detailed in the table below:
GPRE — last trade: $25.22 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/08/2023
|James D. Anderson
|Director
|2,500
|$23.20
|$58,000
|12/08/2023
|Todd A. Becker
|President and CEO
|5,419
|$23.08
|$125,071
|12/11/2023
|Todd A. Becker
|President and CEO
|960
|$24.68
|$23,693
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
High-Yield Canadian Real Estate Stocks
POET Videos
CAR Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.