Invesco S&P MidCap Quality (XMHQ) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (Symbol: XMHQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $96.18, changing hands as low as $96.17 per share. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XMHQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XMHQ's low point in its 52 week range is $75.29 per share, with $110.6084 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.23.

