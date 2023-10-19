Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum (XMMO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (Symbol: XMMO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $77.92, changing hands as low as $77.23 per share. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XMMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, XMMO's low point in its 52 week range is $70.78 per share, with $83.3699 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.31.
