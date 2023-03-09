Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for XMMO

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (Symbol: XMMO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $76.86, changing hands as low as $76.19 per share. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XMMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XMMO's low point in its 52 week range is $68.22 per share, with $89.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.39.

