Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IDLV

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: IDLV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.07, changing hands as low as $33.51 per share. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IDLV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IDLV's low point in its 52 week range is $32.1001 per share, with $35.0388 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.69.

