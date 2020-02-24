Markets
IDLV

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IDLV

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: IDLV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.07, changing hands as low as $33.51 per share. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IDLV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, IDLV's low point in its 52 week range is $32.1001 per share, with $35.0388 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.69.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IDLV

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular