Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 15.3%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: IDHD) shows an impressive 15.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Agilon Health Inc (Symbol: AGL), which makes up 6.17% of the Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: IDHD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,175,110 worth of AGL, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AGL:
AGL — last trade: $32.07 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/19/2021
|Clay Richards
|Director
|21,700
|$23.00
|$499,100
|04/19/2021
|Michelle A. Gourdine
|Director
|5,000
|$23.00
|$115,000
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.