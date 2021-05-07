Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 15.3%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: IDHD) shows an impressive 15.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Agilon Health Inc (Symbol: AGL), which makes up 6.17% of the Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: IDHD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,175,110 worth of AGL, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AGL:

AGL — last trade: $32.07 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/19/2021 Clay Richards Director 21,700 $23.00 $499,100 04/19/2021 Michelle A. Gourdine Director 5,000 $23.00 $115,000

