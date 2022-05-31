Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility (EELV) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: EELV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.14, changing hands as high as $25.34 per share. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EELV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EELV's low point in its 52 week range is $23.83 per share, with $26.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.25.

