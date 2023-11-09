Invesco S&P 500 Revenue (RWL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (Symbol: RWL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $77.92, changing hands as low as $77.72 per share. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RWL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RWL's low point in its 52 week range is $71.68 per share, with $83.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.76.

