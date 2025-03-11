Invesco S&P 500 Quality Getting Very Oversold

In the case of Invesco S&P 500 Quality, the RSI reading has hit 29.6 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 26.9. A bullish investor could look at SPHQ's 29.6 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), SPHQ's low point in its 52 week range is $57.17 per share, with $71.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.21. Invesco S&P 500 Quality shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day.
