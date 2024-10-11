Is Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 03/01/2006, the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

On the other hand, some investors who believe that it is possible to beat the market by superior stock selection opt to invest in another class of funds that track non-cap weighted strategies--popularly known as smart beta.

This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.

This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Because the fund has amassed over $2.06 billion, this makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Value. RPV is managed by Invesco. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Value Index.

The S&P 500 Pure Value Index measures the performance of securities that exhibit strong value characteristics in the S&P 500 Index.

Cost & Other Expenses

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.

With on par with most peer products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.35%.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.20%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

For RPV, it has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector --about 32.30% of the portfolio --while Healthcare and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

Taking into account individual holdings, General Motors Co (GM) accounts for about 4.30% of the fund's total assets, followed by Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK/B) and Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK).

RPV's top 10 holdings account for about 25.77% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, RPV has gained about 9.42%, and was up about 24.09% in the last one year (as of 10/11/2024). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $67.85 and $89.49.

The fund has a beta of 1.15 and standard deviation of 18.53% for the trailing three-year period, which makes RPV a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 97 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value Index. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has $62.11 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $128.39 billion. SCHD has an expense ratio of 0.06% and VTV charges 0.04%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Value.

Bottom Line

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.