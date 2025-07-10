Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility (SPHD) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: SPHD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.89, changing hands as high as $48.90 per share. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPHD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPHD's low point in its 52 week range is $43.39 per share, with $51.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.98.

