Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SPHD

September 05, 2019 — 11:19 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest->

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Invesco S&P 500— High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: SPHD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.33, changing hands as high as $41.36 per share. Invesco S&P 500— High Dividend Low Volatility shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPHD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Invesco S&P 500— High Dividend Low Volatility 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, SPHD's low point in its 52 week range is $36.16 per share, with $43.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.31.

