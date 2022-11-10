Invesco S&P 500 GARP (SPGP) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (Symbol: SPGP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $84.70, changing hands as high as $84.90 per share. Invesco S&P 500 GARP shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPGP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPGP's low point in its 52 week range is $73.71 per share, with $97.896 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.69.

