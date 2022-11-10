Markets
SPGP

Invesco S&P 500 GARP (SPGP) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

November 10, 2022 — 11:03 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (Symbol: SPGP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $84.70, changing hands as high as $84.90 per share. Invesco S&P 500 GARP shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPGP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, SPGP's low point in its 52 week range is $73.71 per share, with $97.896 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.69.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 CHAA YTD Return
 Institutional Holders of TOTL
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PYT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPGP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.