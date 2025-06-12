Is Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 11/01/2006, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Financials ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.

A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.

However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.

By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.

While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by Invesco. RSPF has been able to amass assets over $307.60 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Financials ETFs. This particular fund seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 EQUAL WEIGHT FINANCIALS INDEX before fees and expenses.

The S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials Index equally weights stocks in the financial sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Cost & Other Expenses

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

With on par with most peer products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.40%.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.85%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Representing 100% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector.

Taking into account individual holdings, W R Berkley Corp (WRB) accounts for about 1.58% of the fund's total assets, followed by Discover Financial Services (DFS) and Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 15.02% of RSPF's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, RSPF return is roughly 1.71%, and is up about 22.39% in the last one year (as of 06/12/2025). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $60.07 and $78.05.

The ETF has a beta of 0.95 and standard deviation of 17.41% for the trailing three-year period. With about 75 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Financials ETFs segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Financials 25/50 Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) tracks Financial Select Sector Index. Vanguard Financials ETF has $12.04 billion in assets, Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF has $49.21 billion. VFH has an expense ratio of 0.09% and XLF charges 0.08%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Financials ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

