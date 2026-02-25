Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (Symbol: RSPF) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI), which makes up 1.41% of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (Symbol: RSPF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,948,820 worth of MSCI, making it the #27 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MSCI:
MSCI — last trade: $548.71 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/05/2025
|Henry A. Fernandez
|Chairman and CEO
|12,500
|$536.14
|$6,701,732
|02/17/2026
|Henry A. Fernandez
|Chairman and CEO
|6,800
|$523.56
|$3,560,239
|02/18/2026
|Robert G. Ashe
|Director
|3,681
|$543.21
|$1,999,556
And Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN), the #38 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (Symbol: RSPF), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,848,964 worth of HBAN, which represents approximately 1.37% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HBAN is detailed in the table below:
HBAN — last trade: $17.02 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/04/2025
|John C. Inglis
|Director
|6,506
|$15.30
|$99,542
|02/19/2026
|Gary Torgow
|Director
|14,200
|$17.81
|$252,902
