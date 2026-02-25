Markets
RSPF

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.2%

February 25, 2026 — 09:40 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (Symbol: RSPF) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI), which makes up 1.41% of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (Symbol: RSPF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,948,820 worth of MSCI, making it the #27 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MSCI:

MSCI — last trade: $548.71 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/05/2025 Henry A. Fernandez Chairman and CEO 12,500 $536.14 $6,701,732
02/17/2026 Henry A. Fernandez Chairman and CEO 6,800 $523.56 $3,560,239
02/18/2026 Robert G. Ashe Director 3,681 $543.21 $1,999,556

And Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN), the #38 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (Symbol: RSPF), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,848,964 worth of HBAN, which represents approximately 1.37% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HBAN is detailed in the table below:

HBAN — last trade: $17.02 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/04/2025 John C. Inglis Director 6,506 $15.30 $99,542
02/19/2026 Gary Torgow Director 14,200 $17.81 $252,902

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 PRHR Videos
 Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding CAT
 PENN Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
PRHR Videos-> Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding CAT-> PENN Stock Predictions-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RSPF
MSCI
HBAN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.