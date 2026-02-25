Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (Symbol: RSPF) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI), which makes up 1.41% of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (Symbol: RSPF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,948,820 worth of MSCI, making it the #27 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MSCI:

MSCI — last trade: $548.71 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/05/2025 Henry A. Fernandez Chairman and CEO 12,500 $536.14 $6,701,732 02/17/2026 Henry A. Fernandez Chairman and CEO 6,800 $523.56 $3,560,239 02/18/2026 Robert G. Ashe Director 3,681 $543.21 $1,999,556

And Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN), the #38 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (Symbol: RSPF), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,848,964 worth of HBAN, which represents approximately 1.37% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HBAN is detailed in the table below:

HBAN — last trade: $17.02 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/04/2025 John C. Inglis Director 6,506 $15.30 $99,542 02/19/2026 Gary Torgow Director 14,200 $17.81 $252,902

