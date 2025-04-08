Markets
RSPG

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.0%

April 08, 2025 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (Symbol: RSPG) shows an impressive 12.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

APA Corp (Symbol: APA), which makes up 3.88% of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (Symbol: RSPG), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $16,295,658 worth of APA, making it the #22 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at APA:

APA — last trade: $14.96 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/12/2024 Juliet S. Ellis Director 4,391 $22.78 $100,027
04/03/2025 Chansoo Joung Director 75,000 $18.25 $1,368,615

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 LAKE Split History
 Funds Holding CPA
 RSF YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
LAKE Split History-> Funds Holding CPA-> RSF YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RSPG
APA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.