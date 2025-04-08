Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.0%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (Symbol: RSPG) shows an impressive 12.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
APA Corp (Symbol: APA), which makes up 3.88% of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (Symbol: RSPG), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $16,295,658 worth of APA, making it the #22 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at APA:
APA — last trade: $14.96 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/12/2024
|Juliet S. Ellis
|Director
|4,391
|$22.78
|$100,027
|04/03/2025
|Chansoo Joung
|Director
|75,000
|$18.25
|$1,368,615
