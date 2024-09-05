Is Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (EQWL) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 12/01/2006, the Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (EQWL) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.

Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

EQWL is managed by Invesco, and this fund has amassed over $767.45 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Blend. Before fees and expenses, EQWL seeks to match the performance of the Russell Top 200 Equal Weight Index.

The S&P 100 Equal Weight Index is designed to provide equal-weighted exposure to the securities of the largest 200 companies in the US equity market.

Cost & Other Expenses

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for EQWL are 0.25%, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 1.83%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector - about 18.40% of the portfolio. Healthcare and Information Technology round out the top three.

Taking into account individual holdings, Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) accounts for about 1.32% of the fund's total assets, followed by 3m Co (MMM) and Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT).

The top 10 holdings account for about 11.75% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has added about 14.91% so far this year and is up about 22.76% in the last one year (as of 09/05/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $74.98 and $100.85.

The fund has a beta of 0.97 and standard deviation of 15.58% for the trailing three-year period, which makes EQWL a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 102 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Blend segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

IShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) tracks S&P 500 Index and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) tracks S&P 500 Index. IShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $509.82 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $553.51 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Blend.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

