Invesco Solar ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Solar ETF (Symbol: TAN) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), which makes up 8.19% of the Invesco Solar ETF (Symbol: TAN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $173,003,765 worth of ENPH, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ENPH:

ENPH — last trade: $163.29 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/26/2023 Thurman J. Rodgers Director 32,900 $166.88 $5,490,467 04/26/2023 Thurman J. Rodgers Director 27,900 $163.76 $4,568,913 05/02/2023 Mandy Yang VP, Chief Financial Officer 3,500 $156.86 $549,022

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Contrarian Outlook

 QGEN shares outstanding history

 Institutional Holders of TCOA



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.