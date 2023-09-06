News & Insights

Invesco Solar Enters Oversold Territory

September 06, 2023 — 04:18 pm EDT

September 06, 2023

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Invesco Solar ETF (Symbol: TAN) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $56.4135 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of Invesco Solar, the RSI reading has hit 29.6 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 49.2. A bullish investor could look at TAN's 29.6 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), TAN's low point in its 52 week range is $55.37 per share, with $88.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.63. Invesco Solar shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day.

Invesco Solar 1 Year Performance Chart

