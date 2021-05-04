Invesco Solar Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TAN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco Solar ETF (Symbol: TAN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $81.04, changing hands as low as $76.25 per share. Invesco Solar shares are currently trading down about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TAN's low point in its 52 week range is $29.34 per share, with $125.9799 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.67.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.