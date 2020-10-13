Invesco September AUM Declines on Unfavorable Market Returns
Invesco IVZ has announced assets under management (AUM) for September 2020. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $1,218.2 billion represents a 2.2% decrease from the previous month.
This was mainly due to unfavorable market returns, which affected the bank’s AUM by $25 billion. Moreover, FX decreased the AUM by $3.1 billion.
Overall net long-term inflows were $1.4 billion. Further, non-management fee earning net inflows came in at $2.1 billion and money market net outflows were $4.2 billion.
Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through Sep 30 was $1,206.2 billion and preliminary average active AUM summed $898.4 billion.
At the end of the reported month, the company’s Equity AUM slid 3.3% from the prior month to $592.4 billion. Balanced AUM for September was $68.1 billion, down 1.4% sequentially.
Alternatives AUM declined 2.2% from the prior month to $172 billion. Moreover, Money Market AUM decreased 3.4% from the previous month to $109.3 billion. However, Fixed Income AUM of $276.4 billion rose marginally from August.
Invesco’s global presence and solid AUM balance augur well for its growth prospects. Nonetheless, lower interest rates and a tough operating backdrop are key concerns.
Shares of the company have declined 8.7% in the past year, as against the 19.7% growth registered by the industry.
Performance of Other Asset Managers
Cohen & Steers, Inc. CNS reported preliminary AUM of $70.5 billion as of Sep 30, 2020, which decreased 2.2% from the prior month. Market depreciation of $1.2 billion, net outflows of $24 million and distributions outflow of $303 million resulted in this AUM decline.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s AB preliminary month-end AUM balance as of Sep 30, edged down 1.9% sequentially to $631 billion. This was largely due to the weak market performance and higher net outflows.
Lazard Ltd’s LAZ preliminary month-end AUM balance as of Sep 30, 2020 decreased 1.9% sequentially to $227.8 billion. This largely resulted from the fall in Equity AUM and Fixed Income AUM.
