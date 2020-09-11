Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VVR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that VVR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.68, the dividend yield is 6.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VVR was $3.68, representing a -15.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.38 and a 93.68% increase over the 52 week low of $1.90.

