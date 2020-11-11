Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.021 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VVR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -12.5% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $3.73, the dividend yield is 6.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VVR was $3.73, representing a -14.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.38 and a 96.32% increase over the 52 week low of $1.90.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VVR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.