Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.021 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VVR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that VVR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.26, the dividend yield is 5.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VVR was $4.26, representing a 0.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.25 and a 124.21% increase over the 52 week low of $1.90.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VVR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VVR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VVR as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an increase of 11.59% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VVR at 4.32%.

