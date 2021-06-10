Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 11, 2021

Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.021 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VVR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that VVR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.3, the dividend yield is 5.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VVR was $4.3, representing a -0.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.33 and a 27.22% increase over the 52 week low of $3.38.

VVR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) and BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ).

