Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.47 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $3.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.55%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.19%, the lowest has been 5.32%, and the highest has been 12.86%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.74 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 3.07 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.63%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 166 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco Senior Income Trust. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VVR is 0.14%, a decrease of 2.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.49% to 59,761K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 6,733K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,400K shares, representing a decrease of 9.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVR by 8.67% over the last quarter.

Oak Hill Advisors holds 5,114K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,736K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,004K shares, representing a decrease of 7.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVR by 79.38% over the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 2,791K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,546K shares, representing an increase of 8.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVR by 94,926.26% over the last quarter.

YYY - Amplify High Income ETF holds 2,742K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,350K shares, representing an increase of 14.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVR by 1.75% over the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust's investment objective is to provide a high level of current income, consistent with preservation of capital. The Trust invests primarily in a portfolio of interests in floating or variable senior loans to corporations, partnerships and other entities, which operate in a range of industries and geographic regions. It borrows money for investment purposes, which may create the opportunity for enhanced return, but also should be considered a speculative technique and may increase the Trust's volatility. It invests in various sectors, including electronics/electrical; business equipment and services; telecommunications; cable and satellite television; retailers (except food and drug); healthcare; chemicals and plastics; utilities, and lodging and casinos. Invesco Advisers, Inc. is the investment advisor of the Trust. Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc. is the sub-advisor of the trust.

