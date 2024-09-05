Is Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) was launched on 11/08/2017, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.

Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.

If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.

By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.

While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by Invesco, and has been able to amass over $268.40 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Small Cap Blend. Before fees and expenses, this particular fund seeks to match the performance of the RUSSELL 2000 INVESCO DYNAMIC MLTIFCTR ID.

The Russell 2000 Invesco Dynamic Multifactor Index is constructed using a rules-based methodology by selecting equity securities from the Russell 2000 Index, which measures the performance of 2,000 small-capitalization companies in the United States.

Cost & Other Expenses

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.39% for OMFS, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 1.51%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector - about 26.40% of the portfolio. Industrials and Information Technology round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) accounts for about 2.28% of total assets, followed by Fabrinet (FN) and Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 12.15% of OMFS's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, OMFS has lost about -1.38%, and is up roughly 4.43% in the last one year (as of 09/05/2024). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $31.78 and $39.65.

OMFS has a beta of 1.10 and standard deviation of 21.82% for the trailing three-year period. With about 681 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Small Cap Blend segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

IShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) tracks Russell 2000 Index and the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) tracks S&P SmallCap 600 Index. IShares Russell 2000 ETF has $68.98 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has $84.08 billion. IWM has an expense ratio of 0.19% and IJR charges 0.06%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Small Cap Blend.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

