Is Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Growth category of the market, the Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 11/08/2017.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.

Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.

If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.

These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.

While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by Invesco. OMFL has been able to amass assets over $4.82 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Growth. Before fees and expenses, this particular fund seeks to match the performance of the RUSSELL 1000 INVESCO DYNAMIC MLTIFCTR ID.

The Russell 1000 Invesco Dynamic Multifactor Index is constructed using a rules-based methodology by selecting equity securities from the Russell 1000 Index, which measures the performance of the 1,000 largest-capitalization companies in the United States.

Cost & Other Expenses

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

With on par with most peer products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.29%.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.95%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector - about 21.30% of the portfolio. Financials and Consumer Staples round out the top three.

Taking into account individual holdings, Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK/B) accounts for about 5.94% of the fund's total assets, followed by Walmart Inc (WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corp (COST).

The top 10 holdings account for about 43.52% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, OMFL has added about 4.01%, and was up about 6.37% in the last one year (as of 06/02/2025). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $47.65 and $57.45.

The ETF has a beta of 1.01 and standard deviation of 16.89% for the trailing three-year period. With about 277 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Growth segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Growth Index and the Invesco QQQ (QQQ) tracks NASDAQ-100 Index. Vanguard Growth ETF has $163.97 billion in assets, Invesco QQQ has $329.87 billion. VUG has an expense ratio of 0.04% and QQQ charges 0.20%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Growth.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

