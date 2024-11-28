Is Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Growth category of the market, the Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 11/08/2017.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.

Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.

There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.

By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.

Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by Invesco, and has been able to amass over $5.32 billion, which makes it one of the larger ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Growth. Before fees and expenses, this particular fund seeks to match the performance of the RUSSELL 1000 INVESCO DYNAMIC MLTIFCTR ID.

The Russell 1000 Invesco Dynamic Multifactor Index is constructed using a rules-based methodology by selecting equity securities from the Russell 1000 Index, which measures the performance of the 1,000 largest-capitalization companies in the United States.

Cost & Other Expenses

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

With on par with most peer products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.29%.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.28%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

For OMFL, it has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector --about 26% of the portfolio --while Financials and Industrials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK/B) accounts for about 5.22% of total assets, followed by Nvidia Corp (NVDA) and Meta Platforms Inc (META).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 42.67% of OMFL's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has gained about 8.61% and is up roughly 17.04% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 11/28/2024), respectively. OMFL has traded between $47.65 and $55.53 during this last 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.01 and standard deviation of 17.34% for the trailing three-year period. With about 251 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Growth Index and the Invesco QQQ (QQQ) tracks NASDAQ-100 Index. Vanguard Growth ETF has $150.29 billion in assets, Invesco QQQ has $310.11 billion. VUG has an expense ratio of 0.04% and QQQ charges 0.20%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Growth.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

