Invesco reports preliminary AUM $1.77T as of October 31

Invesco (IVZ) reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.772T, a decrease of 1.3% versus previous month-end. The firm delivered net long-term inflows of $2B in the month.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on IVZ:
- Invesco price target raised to $19 from $18 at Deutsche Bank
- SEC charges Invesco Advisers for making misleading statements
- Invesco price target raised to $19 from $18 at RBC Capital
- Invesco price target raised to $17.50 from $16.50 at Wells Fargo
- Invesco price target raised to $19 from $18 at Barclays
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.