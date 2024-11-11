Invesco reports preliminary AUM $1.77T as of October 31

Invesco (IVZ) reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.772T, a decrease of 1.3% versus previous month-end. The firm delivered net long-term inflows of $2B in the month.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IVZ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.