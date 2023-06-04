Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.45 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.79%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.11%, the lowest has been 4.47%, and the highest has been 6.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.51 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.62 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.24%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IQI is 0.28%, a decrease of 7.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.02% to 17,803K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Karpus Management holds 3,046K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,061K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQI by 2.16% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 1,452K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,586K shares, representing a decrease of 9.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IQI by 4.25% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 925K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 795K shares, representing an increase of 14.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQI by 12.15% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 899K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 914K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IQI by 1.07% over the last quarter.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund holds 846K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,022K shares, representing a decrease of 20.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQI by 12.90% over the last quarter.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust's investment objective is to provide common shareholders with current income, which is exempt from federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal securities that are rated investment grade at the time of investment. Municipal securities include municipal bonds, municipal notes and municipal commercial paper. The Trust may also invest in non-investment grade and unrated securities. It also invests in municipal securities that pay interest subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. The Trust invests in inverse floating rate securities, such as tender option bonds (TOBs), for investment purposes. The Trust invests in securities that are subject to interest rate risk. Invesco Advisers, Inc. is the investment advisor of the Trust.

