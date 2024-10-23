Invesco price target raised to $19 from $18 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Benjamin Budish raised the firm’s price target on Invesco (IVZ) to $19 from $18 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. Invesco’s net revenue growth improved again, despite ongoing pressures on fee rates from mix shift, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IVZ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.