Invesco Plc (IVZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Invesco Plc (IVZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IVZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that IVZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.26, the dividend yield is 2.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IVZ was $26.26, representing a -11.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.71 and a 90.57% increase over the 52 week low of $13.78.

IVZ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW). IVZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.54. Zacks Investment Research reports IVZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 55.34%, compared to an industry average of 14.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ivz Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to IVZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IVZ as a top-10 holding:

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (JDIV)

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DFAT with an increase of 10.38% over the last 100 days. JDIV has the highest percent weighting of IVZ at 0.64%.

