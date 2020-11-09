Invesco Plc (IVZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2020

Invesco Plc (IVZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.155 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IVZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that IVZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.88, the dividend yield is 4.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IVZ was $13.88, representing a -26.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.01 and a 117.73% increase over the 52 week low of $6.38.

IVZ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). IVZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.07. Zacks Investment Research reports IVZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -32.61%, compared to an industry average of -5.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IVZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IVZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IVZ as a top-10 holding:

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG)

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF (RYF)

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX (FXO)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KCE with an increase of 11.28% over the last 100 days. SDOG has the highest percent weighting of IVZ at 2.52%.

