Invesco Plc (IVZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 10, 2021

Invesco Plc (IVZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IVZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.68% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $28.25, the dividend yield is 2.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IVZ was $28.25, representing a -0.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.28 and a 343.14% increase over the 52 week low of $6.38.

IVZ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). IVZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.54. Zacks Investment Research reports IVZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 47.32%, compared to an industry average of 15.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IVZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IVZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IVZ as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (JDIV)

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV)

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RPV with an increase of 28.38% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of IVZ at 1.59%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.