Invesco Plc (IVZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

Invesco Plc (IVZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.155 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IVZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that IVZ has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of IVZ was $22.72, representing a -2.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.25 and a 256.39% increase over the 52 week low of $6.38.

IVZ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). IVZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.14. Zacks Investment Research reports IVZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 32.57%, compared to an industry average of 7.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IVZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IVZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IVZ as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU)

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend (FGD)

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK)

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FNX with an increase of 37.5% over the last 100 days. DDIV has the highest percent weighting of IVZ at 10000%.

