Invesco Plc (IVZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Invesco Plc (IVZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.155 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IVZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.94, the dividend yield is 5.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IVZ was $10.94, representing a -42.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.01 and a 71.61% increase over the 52 week low of $6.38.

IVZ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). IVZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.02. Zacks Investment Research reports IVZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -38.88%, compared to an industry average of -7.2%.

