Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.37 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.76%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.96%, the lowest has been 3.94%, and the highest has been 6.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 2.28 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.29%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 11.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VPV is 0.07%, an increase of 71.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.45% to 4,536K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 1,280K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,205K shares, representing an increase of 5.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VPV by 5.49% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 989K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 597K shares, representing an increase of 39.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VPV by 139.27% over the last quarter.

Fiera Capital holds 313K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 330K shares, representing a decrease of 5.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VPV by 49.13% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 148K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing an increase of 63.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VPV by 181.52% over the last quarter.

Logan Stone Capital holds 140K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing an increase of 5.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VPV by 14.98% over the last quarter.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and Pennsylvania income taxes.

