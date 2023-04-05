Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust said on April 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.41 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 17, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.12%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.00%, the lowest has been 3.94%, and the highest has been 6.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.51 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.73 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.29%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends

Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VPV is 0.04%, a decrease of 10.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.54% to 4,076K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QWVQX - Clearwater Tax-Exempt Bond Fund holds 55K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth holds 31K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing a decrease of 99.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VPV by 99.95% over the last quarter.

M&t Bank holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 16K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 53.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VPV by 63.36% over the last quarter.

Logan Stone Capital holds 132K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 88.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VPV by 385.28% over the last quarter.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and Pennsylvania income taxes.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.