Invesco Partners With Tabono Capital, Strengthens Presence in Asia

Invesco IVZ has joined forces with Tabono Capital, a boutique multi-family office, to redefine investment solutions for ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients. This partnership promises to blend Singapore-based Tabono’s strong client relationships across the Asia Pacific and the Middle East with Invesco’s institutional-grade investment expertise and global reach.

Collaboration With Tabono to Bolster IVZ’s Footprint in Asia

Through this partnership, Tabono Capital gains access to Invesco’s cutting-edge portfolio construction tools, asset allocation frameworks and robust market insights. This empowers Tabono to deliver sophisticated, globally diversified investment solutions to its clients while maintaining a personalized approach.



For Invesco, the partnership opens doors to the fast-growing UHNW segment in key markets, enabling it to expand its footprint and connect with highly influential investors.



According to Nirish Unni, CEO of Tabono Capital, the partnership marks a strategic milestone: “By leveraging Invesco’s world-class capabilities, we’re delivering institutional-quality solutions to our clients while preserving the bespoke service they value.”



Christopher Hamilton, Invesco’s Asia Pacific Head of Client Solutions, echoed this sentiment: “Our collaboration with Tabono Capital creates a platform to meet the evolving needs of family offices and UHNW investors, combining personalized service with global investment expertise.”

Our Take on the Invesco-Tabono Capital Partnership

Apart from a strong presence in the United States, Invesco maintains a solid foothold in Europe, Canada and the Asia-Pacific. As of Sept. 30, 2024, the company’s client assets under management (AUM) outside the United States constituted almost 29% of the total AUM.



As the demand for sophisticated, globally diversified investment solutions grows, the Tabono-Invesco partnership is set to offer unparalleled value, helping clients achieve their financial goals in an increasingly complexglobal market



Shares of IVZ have rallied 7% in the past three months, underperforming the industry’s growth of 25.6%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

At present, Invesco carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Finance Stocks Expanding Through Partnerships

State Street’s STT asset management arm, State Street Global Advisors, has joined forces with Bridgewater Associates LP to boost its core alternative investment strategies.



Alternatives continue to be a lucrative investment option for investors to enjoy greater diversification and attractive returns. The partnership aligns with STT’s strategy to strengthen its fee income.



Lending Tree, Inc. TREE has partnered with Coverdash, the fastest-growing startup and small-to-medium-sized business (SMB)-focused insurtech broker. This partnership should enable Lending Tree to offer business insurance to its clients for the first time.



This partnership broadens TREE's range of financial products for SMBs, giving it a more effective and convenient way to meet financial needs and obtain business insurance. With this collaboration, LendingTree has taken a significant step in its development by offering small businesses comprehensive insurance solutions in addition to loans and financial products.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.1% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

State Street Corporation (STT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.