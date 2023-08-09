Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 (PDBC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (Symbol: PDBC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.76, changing hands as high as $14.77 per share. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PDBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PDBC's low point in its 52 week range is $13.21 per share, with $18.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.77.

