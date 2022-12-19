Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 Getting Very Oversold

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (Symbol: PDBC) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $14.33 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
In the case of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1, the RSI reading has hit 23.3 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 44.7. A bullish investor could look at PDBC's 23.3 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), PDBC's low point in its 52 week range is $13.22 per share, with $20.7599 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.34. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 shares are currently trading down about 12% on the day.
