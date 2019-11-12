Invesco October AUM Up on Market Gains & Positive FX Effects
Invesco IVZ has announced its assets under management (AUM) for October 2019. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $1,195.2 billion inched up 0.9% from the prior month.
This upswing stemmed from favorable market returns, and reinvested distributions. Also, favorable foreign-exchange movement boosted the month’s AUM by $5 billion. These were partly offset by outflows in long-term AUM, money market, and non-management fee earning AUM.
Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM for October was $1,184.2 billion, while preliminary average active AUM totaled $906.1 billion.
At the end of the reported month, the company’s Equity AUM increased 2% from the prior month to $567.9 billion. Balanced AUM for October was $65.4 billion, up 2.5% sequentially.
Also, Alternatives AUM and Fixed Income AUM increased marginally to $185.8 billion and $282 billion, respectively. However, Money Market AUM of $94.1 billion decreased 3.7% from the previous month.
Improving AUM balance, strategic acquisitions and increasing global presence augur well for the company’s prospects.
Shares of the company have gained 5.4% so far this year, underperforming 8.9% growth recorded by the industry.
Currently, Invesco carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance & Upcoming Release
Franklin Resources BEN has also announced preliminary AUM of $693.1 billion for October. Results display marginal increase from the $692.6 billion recorded as of Sep 30, 2019. Strong market gains, partly offset by net outflows led to this upside. Also, the figure increased 1.5% year over year.
Cohen & Steers CNS reported preliminary AUM of $72 billion as of Oct 31, 2019, up 1.6% from the prior-month level of $70.9 billion. Market appreciation of $967 million and net inflows of $333 million were partly offset by distributions of $186 million.
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW is expected to report its monthly numbers soon.
